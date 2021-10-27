0x Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $819.16 million and $109.63 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00208675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00098308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

