0xcert (ZXC) Hits Market Cap of $787,306.58

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. 0xcert has a market cap of $787,306.58 and $84,821.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00215428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00104222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.