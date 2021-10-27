$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ICF International posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,486. ICF International has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

