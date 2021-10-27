$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ICF International posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,486. ICF International has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.