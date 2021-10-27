$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

