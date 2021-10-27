$1.32 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 249.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 91.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. 2,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,784. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

