$1.50 EPS Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

