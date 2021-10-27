1,100 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after buying an additional 1,420,283 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,278,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a P/E ratio of -67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

