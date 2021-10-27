110,526 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 110,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

