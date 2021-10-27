11,509 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $129,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

MPLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

