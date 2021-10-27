116,558 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Acquired by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

