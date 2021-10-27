$155.77 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $155.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the highest is $163.10 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $499.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $516.87 million, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $530.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 41.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 99,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

