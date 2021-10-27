1,570 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after acquiring an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $126.13 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

