16,350 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SOC Telemed by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,764,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,628 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $206.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.02.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

