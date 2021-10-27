170,410 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 20.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Banco de Chile by 20.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,992 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

