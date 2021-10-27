17,658 Shares in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth about $233,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth about $466,000.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

