$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to report sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,576 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 649,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,475. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

