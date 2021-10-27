191,936 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 191,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

