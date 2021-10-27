1World Reaches Market Cap of $4.57 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. 1World has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $8,249.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00209202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00097202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

