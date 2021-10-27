200,000 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Bought by Antara Capital LP

Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,828,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,855,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,631,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000.

NASDAQ RXRA remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Wednesday. 2,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

