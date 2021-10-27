2,142,002 Shares in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,142,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,492,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Taboola.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,536,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,718,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,469,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

