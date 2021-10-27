$245.65 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce sales of $245.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.30 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $958.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $975.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in US Ecology by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

