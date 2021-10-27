$25.07 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post $25.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $9.15.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

