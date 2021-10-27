26,385 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWRK. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZWRK opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

