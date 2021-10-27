2,753 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.