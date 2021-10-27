$283.34 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $283.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.