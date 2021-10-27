2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,100 shares during the period. 2U comprises 1.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $26,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at $162,000.

TWOU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,124. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

