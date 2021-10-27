$319.69 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $319.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.60 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 324.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

