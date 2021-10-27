3,389 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Q2 by 74.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 45.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $20,651,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

NYSE QTWO opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

