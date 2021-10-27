38,417 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.