3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 1,233.3% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF remained flat at $$18.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

