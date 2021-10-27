3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 4.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in 3M were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $179.88. 108,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,729. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.