3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

MMM traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $179.72. 110,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,729. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

