3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$9.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.15 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.700-$9.900 EPS.

MMM traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $178.62. The company had a trading volume of 178,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,729. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.