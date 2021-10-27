$4.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.18. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.29 to $19.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $26.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

