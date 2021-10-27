40,480 Shares in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 181,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

UGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

