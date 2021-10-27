$419.50 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $419.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.59 million and the highest is $421.40 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $388.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $435.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $440.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

