4,646 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,485,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Shares of WING stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.22, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.88. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 14,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $2,559,185.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,367 shares of company stock worth $9,006,480. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

