$48.09 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report $48.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.58 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $186.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $193.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $299.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $329.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

INSM opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. Insmed has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

