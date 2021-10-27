4,894 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $254,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $83.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

