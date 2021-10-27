51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.72

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.72 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 3896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at about $98,500,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at about $48,840,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 51job by 134.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 402,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of 51job by 599.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 394,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

