51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.72

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.72 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 3896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.
51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.