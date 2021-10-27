5,500 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

Shares of CFLT opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

