5,600 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

