6,333 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,259 shares of company stock worth $10,296,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 787.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

