$732.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $732.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.40 million. First Horizon reported sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,913. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.