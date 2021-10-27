$732.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $732.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.40 million. First Horizon reported sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,913. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.