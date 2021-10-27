$80.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $80.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $335.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.