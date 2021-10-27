800,000 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Bought by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Third Point LLC owned 0.07% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAC. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,307,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $9,760,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,880,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Wednesday. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.