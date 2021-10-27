860,709 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by NSI Retail Advisors LLC

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,079,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 4.5% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,961. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

