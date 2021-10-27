867,709 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 867,709 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,505,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.35% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $179.33.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

