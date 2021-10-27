$924.49 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post sales of $924.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $826.48 million. Cabot posted sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cabot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after acquiring an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. 3,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. Cabot has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.