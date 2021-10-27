95,840 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 95,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in TransUnion by 209.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

NYSE:TRU traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,862. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

